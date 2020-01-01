Intel Celeron N3350 vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 4205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
808
Celeron 4205U +27%
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1135
Celeron 4205U +12%
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
272
Celeron 4205U +63%
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
454
Celeron 4205U +89%
856
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|N3350
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
