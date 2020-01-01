Intel Celeron N3350 vs Celeron J4005
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4005
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
808
Celeron J4005 +47%
1185
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1135
Celeron J4005 +49%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
272
Celeron J4005 +53%
416
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
454
Celeron J4005 +44%
654
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|107 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N3350
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
