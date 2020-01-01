Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N3350 or Celeron N3060: what's better?

Intel Celeron N3350 vs Celeron N3060

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N3060 and N3350
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • More than 15 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N3350 and Celeron N3060

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 January 10, 2016
Launch price 107 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Braswell
Model number N3350 N3060
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1170
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 500 Intel HD Graphics 400

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.4 GHz -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N3350 official page Intel Celeron N3060 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 4

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N3060 or Celeron N3350?
