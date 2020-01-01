Intel Celeron N3350 vs Celeron N3060
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
- Newer - released 8 months later
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N3350 +27%
808
638
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N3350 +68%
1135
677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N3350 +41%
272
193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N3350 +25%
454
364
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|107 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Braswell
|Model number
|N3350
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|Intel HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|4
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1