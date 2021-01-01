Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N3350E or Celeron J3455E: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350E (laptop) with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350E
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (2.4 GHz vs 2.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 22, 2019 July 22, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Apollo Lake Apollo Lake
Model number N3350E J3455E
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 500 HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 15x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 500 Intel HD Graphics 500
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 650 MHz -
Shading Units 96 -
TMUs 12 -
ROPs 2 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 6 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N3350E
0.12 TFLOPS
Celeron J3455E
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N3350E official page Intel Celeron J3455E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6

