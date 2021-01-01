Intel Celeron N3350E vs Celeron J3455E
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350E (laptop) with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350E
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (2.4 GHz vs 2.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2245
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1132
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 22, 2019
|July 22, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N3350E
|J3455E
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 500
|HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|15x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|96
|-
|TMUs
|12
|-
|ROPs
|2
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|6 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3350E official page
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
