We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350E against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350E
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 22, 2019 January 10, 2016
Launch price - 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Braswell
Model number N3350E N3060
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1170
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 500 HD Graphics 400

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.4 GHz -
Multiplier 0x 0x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 500 Intel HD Graphics 400
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 650 MHz -
Shading Units 96 -
TMUs 12 -
ROPs 2 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 6 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N3350E
0.12 TFLOPS
Celeron N3060
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N3350E official page Intel Celeron N3060 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N3060 or Celeron N3350E?
