Intel Celeron N3350E vs Celeron N3060
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350E against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350E
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
658
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 22, 2019
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Braswell
|Model number
|N3350E
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 500
|HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Multiplier
|0x
|0x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|Intel HD Graphics 400
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|96
|-
|TMUs
|12
|-
|ROPs
|2
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|6 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3350E official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|4
