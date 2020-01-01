Intel Celeron N4000 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1066
Ryzen 3 3200U +79%
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1483
Ryzen 3 3200U +176%
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 3 3200U +75%
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
759
Ryzen 3 3200U +104%
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|N4000
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Celeron N4000
- Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N4000
- Intel Celeron J4005 and Celeron N4000
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 10110U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U