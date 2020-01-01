Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
н/д
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1066
Celeron 3867U +4%
1111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1483
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
419
Celeron 3867U +4%
436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
759
Celeron 3867U +10%
833
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|N4000
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
