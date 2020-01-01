Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 4205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4000 +4%
1066
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4000 +17%
1483
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
419
Celeron 4205U +6%
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
759
Celeron 4205U +13%
856
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|N4000
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
