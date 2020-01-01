Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron 5205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 against the 1.9 GHz Celeron 5205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 5205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron 5205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1066
Celeron 5205U +9%
1167
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4000 +2%
1483
1453
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
419
Celeron 5205U +11%
465
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
759
Celeron 5205U +19%
904
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|October 1, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N4000
|5205U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|Intel Celeron 5205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
