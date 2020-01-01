Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4000 or Celeron J3455E: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron J3455E

Intel Celeron N4000
Intel Celeron N4000
VS
Intel Celeron J3455E
Intel Celeron J3455E

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J3455E and N4000
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4000
1483
Celeron J3455E +68%
2485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4000 and Celeron J3455E

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 July 22, 2019
Launch price 107 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Apollo Lake
Model number N4000 J3455E
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 15x
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4000 official page Intel Celeron J3455E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J3455E or Celeron N4000?
EnglishРусский