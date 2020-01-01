Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron J3455E
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4000 +23%
1066
867
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1483
Celeron J3455E +68%
2485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4000 +45%
419
289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
759
Celeron J3455E +28%
968
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|July 22, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4000
|J3455E
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|15x
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Celeron N3060 or Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U or Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Celeron 4205U or Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Pentium N4200 or Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Celeron J4005 or Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Celeron N3350 or Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Celeron J4005 or Intel Celeron J3455E
- Intel Celeron 3867U or Intel Celeron J3455E