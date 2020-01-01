Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4000 or Celeron J4005: what's better?

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4005 and N4000
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4000
1066
Celeron J4005 +11%
1185
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4000
1483
Celeron J4005 +14%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4000 and Celeron J4005

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 December 11, 2017
Launch price 107 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Gemini Lake
Model number N4000 J4005
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2 GHz
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 4MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4000 official page Intel Celeron J4005 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.2

