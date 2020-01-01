Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron J4005
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1066
Celeron J4005 +11%
1185
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1483
Celeron J4005 +14%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4000 +1%
419
416
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4000 +16%
759
654
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|107 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N4000
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Celeron N4000 and Intel Celeron N3060
- Intel Celeron N4000 and Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Celeron N4000 and Intel Celeron 4205U
- Intel Celeron N4000 and Intel Pentium N4200
- Intel Celeron N4000 and Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Celeron N4000 and Intel Celeron N3350
- Intel Celeron J4005 and Intel Pentium N3700
- Intel Celeron J4005 and Intel Pentium Silver N5000