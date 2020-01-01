Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron J4025
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4025 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4025
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1066
Celeron J4025 +27%
1353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1483
Celeron J4025 +33%
1979
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
419
Celeron J4025 +18%
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
759
Celeron J4025 +25%
949
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N4000
|J4025
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
