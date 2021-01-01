Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4000 or Celeron J4125: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron J4125

Intel Celeron N4000
VS
Intel Celeron J4125
Intel Celeron N4000
Intel Celeron J4125

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4125 and N4000
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4000
1040
Celeron J4125 +13%
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4000
1427
Celeron J4125 +115%
3064
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4000 and Celeron J4125

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N4000 J4125
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2 GHz
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 96 96
TMUs 12 12
ROPs 2 2
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 5 W 5 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4000
0.14 TFLOPS
Celeron J4125
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4000 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Extended instructions SSE4.2 SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4125 or Celeron N4000?
