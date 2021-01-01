Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
435
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
717
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1040
Celeron J4125 +13%
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1427
Celeron J4125 +115%
3064
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
430
Celeron J4125 +6%
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
795
Celeron J4125 +86%
1478
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N4000
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|96
|TMUs
|12
|12
|ROPs
|2
|2
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|5 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1