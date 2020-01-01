Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4000 or Celeron N3060: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron N3060

Intel Celeron N4000
Intel Celeron N4000
VS
Intel Celeron N3060
Intel Celeron N3060

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N3060 and N4000
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 15 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4000 +119%
1483
Celeron N3060
677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4000 and Celeron N3060

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 January 10, 2016
Launch price 107 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Braswell
Model number N4000 N3060
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1170
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel HD Graphics 400

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4000 official page Intel Celeron N3060 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 4
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N3060 or Celeron N4000?
EnglishРусский