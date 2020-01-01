Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron N3350
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4000 +32%
1066
808
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4000 +31%
1483
1135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4000 +54%
419
272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4000 +67%
759
454
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|107 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4000
|N3350
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
