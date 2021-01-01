Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron N3350E
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350E. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 600 integrated graphics: 0.14 vs 0.12 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350E
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4000 +33%
428
322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4000 +184%
705
248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1027
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
416
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
775
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|July 22, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4000
|N3350E
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|0x
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|96
|TMUs
|12
|12
|ROPs
|2
|2
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|5 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
