Intel Celeron N4020 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Intel Celeron N4020
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
Intel Celeron N4020
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and N4020
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 3 integrated graphics: 0.54 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 708 vs 470 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
781
Ryzen 3 3250U +149%
1944
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020
1186
Ryzen 3 3250U +59%
1882
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
1621
Ryzen 3 3250U +155%
4126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4020 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released November 4, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Zen+
Model number N4020 -
Socket BGA-1090 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Radeon RX Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 96 192
TMUs 12 12
ROPs 2 8
Execution Units 12 3
TGP 5 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3250U +286%
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 16
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Celeron N4020?
