Intel Celeron N4020 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 3 integrated graphics: 0.54 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 708 vs 470 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
457
Ryzen 3 3250U +81%
825
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
781
Ryzen 3 3250U +149%
1944
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1186
Ryzen 3 3250U +59%
1882
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1621
Ryzen 3 3250U +155%
4126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
468
Ryzen 3 3250U +51%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
851
Ryzen 3 3250U +72%
1464
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Zen+
|Model number
|N4020
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|192
|TMUs
|12
|12
|ROPs
|2
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|3
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1