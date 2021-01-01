Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4020 or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4020 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Celeron N4020
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Celeron N4020
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 with 2-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and N4020
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1013 vs 470 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020
457
Ryzen 3 5300U +143%
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
781
Ryzen 3 5300U +493%
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020
1186
Ryzen 3 5300U +104%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
1621
Ryzen 3 5300U +526%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020
468
Ryzen 3 5300U +116%
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
851
Ryzen 3 5300U +286%
3288

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4020 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released November 4, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Zen 2
Model number N4020 -
Socket BGA-1090 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 96 384
TMUs 12 24
ROPs 2 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 5 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 16
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Celeron N4020?
