Intel Celeron N4020 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 with 2-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1013 vs 470 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
457
Ryzen 3 5300U +143%
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
781
Ryzen 3 5300U +493%
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1186
Ryzen 3 5300U +104%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1621
Ryzen 3 5300U +526%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
468
Ryzen 3 5300U +116%
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
851
Ryzen 3 5300U +286%
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Zen 2
|Model number
|N4020
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|384
|TMUs
|12
|24
|ROPs
|2
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1