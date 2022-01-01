Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4020 or Ryzen 5 3450U: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4020 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

Intel Celeron N4020
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
Intel Celeron N4020
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3450U and N4020
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Consumes up to 83% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 6 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 775 vs 468 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
786
Ryzen 5 3450U +306%
3195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020
1177
Ryzen 5 3450U +67%
1965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
1578
Ryzen 5 3450U +333%
6831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
863
Ryzen 5 3450U +186%
2470
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4020 and AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released November 4, 2019 January 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Zen+
Model number N4020 -
Socket BGA-1090 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 6 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 650 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 96 512
TMUs 12 32
ROPs 2 8
Execution Units 12 8
TGP 5 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3450U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Extended instructions SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Celeron N4020 or Core i3 1115G4
2. Celeron N4020 or Celeron N4500
3. Ryzen 5 3450U or Core i3 1115G4
4. Ryzen 5 3450U or Core i5 10210U
5. Ryzen 5 3450U or Ryzen 5 3550H
6. Ryzen 5 3450U or Ryzen 3 3250U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U or Intel Celeron N4020?
Promotion
EnglishРусский