Intel Celeron N4020 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 83% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 6 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 775 vs 468 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
458
Ryzen 5 3450U +95%
893
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
786
Ryzen 5 3450U +306%
3195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1177
Ryzen 5 3450U +67%
1965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1578
Ryzen 5 3450U +333%
6831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
468
Ryzen 5 3450U +67%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
863
Ryzen 5 3450U +186%
2470
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Zen+
|Model number
|N4020
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|650 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|512
|TMUs
|12
|32
|ROPs
|2
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|8
|TGP
|5 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1