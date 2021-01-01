Intel Celeron N4020 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 11-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 759 vs 470 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
457
Ryzen 5 3500U +90%
868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
781
Ryzen 5 3500U +348%
3497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1186
Ryzen 5 3500U +79%
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1621
Ryzen 5 3500U +385%
7868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
468
Ryzen 5 3500U +60%
751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
851
Ryzen 5 3500U +175%
2337
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Zen+
|Model number
|N4020
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|512
|TMUs
|12
|32
|ROPs
|2
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|8
|TGP
|5 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
