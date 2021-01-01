Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4020 or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and N4020
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Newer - released 11-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 759 vs 470 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
781
Ryzen 5 3500U +348%
3497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020
1186
Ryzen 5 3500U +79%
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
1621
Ryzen 5 3500U +385%
7868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
851
Ryzen 5 3500U +175%
2337

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4020 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released November 4, 2019 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Zen+
Model number N4020 -
Socket BGA-1090 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 21x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 96 512
TMUs 12 32
ROPs 2 8
Execution Units 12 8
TGP 5 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3500U +707%
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

