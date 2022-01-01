Intel Celeron N4020 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 6 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 2.9x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1368 vs 468 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
458
Ryzen 5 5600U +200%
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
786
Ryzen 5 5600U +873%
7646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1177
Ryzen 5 5600U +151%
2953
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1578
Ryzen 5 5600U +879%
15447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
468
Ryzen 5 5600U +195%
1380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
863
Ryzen 5 5600U +561%
5708
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Cezanne
|Model number
|N4020
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|2
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|650 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|448
|TMUs
|12
|28
|ROPs
|2
|7
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|5 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
