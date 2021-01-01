Intel Celeron N4020 vs Celeron J3455E
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 470 vs 326 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020 +37%
1186
868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1621
Celeron J3455E +38%
2245
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020 +44%
468
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
851
Celeron J3455E +33%
1132
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|July 22, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4020
|J3455E
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|15x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|96
|-
|TMUs
|12
|-
|ROPs
|2
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|5 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1