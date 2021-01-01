Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4020 or Celeron J3455E: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J3455E and N4020
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 470 vs 326 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
1621
Celeron J3455E +38%
2245
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4020 and Celeron J3455E

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 July 22, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Apollo Lake
Model number N4020 J3455E
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 15x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel HD Graphics 500
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz -
Shading Units 96 -
TMUs 12 -
ROPs 2 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 5 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS
Celeron J3455E
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page Intel Celeron J3455E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

