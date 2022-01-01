Intel Celeron N4020 vs Celeron J4005 VS Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron J4005 We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between J4005 and N4020 Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020 Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4020 and Celeron J4005

General Vendor Intel Intel Released November 4, 2019 December 11, 2017 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Gemini Lake Model number N4020 J4005 Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1090 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 UHD Graphics 600 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 2 2 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz L1 Cache 32K (per core) 48K (per core) L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (per core) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 6 W 10 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 650 MHz 700 MHz Shading Units 96 96 TMUs 12 12 ROPs 2 2 Execution Units 12 12 TGP 5 W 5 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Celeron N4020 0.14 TFLOPS Celeron J4005 0.14 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page Intel Celeron J4005 official page PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 6 6 Extended instructions SSE4.2 SSE4.2