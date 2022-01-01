Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4020 or Celeron J4005: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4020 vs Celeron J4005

Intel Celeron N4020
VS
Intel Celeron J4005
Intel Celeron N4020
Intel Celeron J4005

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4005 and N4020
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4020 and Celeron J4005

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 December 11, 2017
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Gemini Lake
Model number N4020 J4005
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 650 MHz 700 MHz
Shading Units 96 96
TMUs 12 12
ROPs 2 2
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 5 W 5 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS
Celeron J4005
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page Intel Celeron J4005 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Extended instructions SSE4.2 SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Celeron N4020 or Core i3 1115G4
2. Celeron N4020 or Ryzen 3 3250U
3. Celeron N4020 or Celeron N4500
4. Celeron J4005 or Celeron N4500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4005 or Celeron N4020?
Promotion
EnglishРусский