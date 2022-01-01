Intel Celeron N4020 vs Celeron J4005
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
458
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
786
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020 +5%
1177
1121
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1578
Celeron J4005 +1%
1593
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020 +6%
468
443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020 +4%
863
828
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|December 11, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N4020
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|650 MHz
|700 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|96
|TMUs
|12
|12
|ROPs
|2
|2
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|5 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
