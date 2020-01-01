Intel Celeron N4020 vs Celeron J4025
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4025 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
170
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
298
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1238
Celeron J4025 +9%
1353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1730
Celeron J4025 +14%
1979
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
462
Celeron J4025 +7%
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
864
Celeron J4025 +10%
949
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N4020
|J4025
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
