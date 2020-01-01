Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4020 or Celeron J4125: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4020 vs Celeron J4125

Intel Celeron N4020
Intel Celeron N4020
VS
Intel Celeron J4125
Intel Celeron J4125

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4125 and N4020
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020
1730
Celeron J4125 +95%
3366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4020 and Celeron J4125

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N4020 J4125
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2 GHz
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4125 or Celeron N4020?
EnglishРусский