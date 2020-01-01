Intel Celeron N4020 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
170
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
298
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1238
Celeron J4125 +1%
1253
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1730
Celeron J4125 +95%
3366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020 +2%
462
454
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
864
Celeron J4125 +80%
1559
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N4020
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
