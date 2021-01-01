Intel Celeron N4020 vs Celeron N3060
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 470 vs 216 points
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020 +90%
1186
624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020 +146%
1621
658
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020 +118%
468
215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020 +118%
851
390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Braswell
|Model number
|N4020
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|0x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 400
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|96
|-
|TMUs
|12
|-
|ROPs
|2
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|5 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|4
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
