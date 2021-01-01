Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4020 or Celeron N3060: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4020 vs Celeron N3060

Intel Celeron N4020
VS
Intel Celeron N3060
Intel Celeron N4020
Intel Celeron N3060

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 470 vs 216 points
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020 +146%
1621
Celeron N3060
658
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4020 and Celeron N3060

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 January 10, 2016
Launch price - 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Braswell
Model number N4020 N3060
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1170
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 HD Graphics 400

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
Multiplier 0x 0x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel HD Graphics 400
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz -
Shading Units 96 -
TMUs 12 -
ROPs 2 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 5 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS
Celeron N3060
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page Intel Celeron N3060 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 4
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N3060 or Celeron N4020?
