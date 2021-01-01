Intel Celeron N4020 vs Celeron N3350E
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350E. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 600 integrated graphics: 0.14 vs 0.12 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020 +42%
457
322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020 +215%
781
248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1186
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
851
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|July 22, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4020
|N3350E
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|0x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|96
|TMUs
|12
|12
|ROPs
|2
|2
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|5 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1