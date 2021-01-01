Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4020 or Celeron N3350E: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350E. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 600 integrated graphics: 0.14 vs 0.12 TFLOPS

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 July 22, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Apollo Lake
Model number N4020 N3350E
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.4 GHz
Multiplier 0x 0x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel HD Graphics 500
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
Shading Units 96 96
TMUs 12 12
ROPs 2 2
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 5 W 6 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4020 +17%
0.14 TFLOPS
Celeron N3350E
0.12 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page Intel Celeron N3350E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N3350E or Celeron N4020?
