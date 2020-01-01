Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4020 or Celeron N4000: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4020 vs Celeron N4000

Intel Celeron N4020
Intel Celeron N4020
VS
Intel Celeron N4000
Intel Celeron N4000

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4000 and N4020
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020 +16%
1238
Celeron N4000
1066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4020 +17%
1730
Celeron N4000
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4020 and Celeron N4000

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 December 11, 2017
Launch price - 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Gemini Lake
Model number N4020 N4000
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4000 or Celeron N4020?
