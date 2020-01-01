Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4120 or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4120 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and N4120
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 10 months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120
1135
Ryzen 3 3200U +68%
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120
2453
Ryzen 3 3200U +67%
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120
1352
Ryzen 3 3200U +15%
1549

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4120 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released November 4, 2019 January 6, 2019
Launch price 107 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Zen+
Model number N4120 -
Socket BGA-1090 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4120 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Celeron N4120?
