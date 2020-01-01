Intel Celeron N4120 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 10 months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
165
Ryzen 3 3200U +78%
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
408
Ryzen 3 3200U +46%
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1135
Ryzen 3 3200U +68%
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2453
Ryzen 3 3200U +67%
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
437
Ryzen 3 3200U +68%
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1352
Ryzen 3 3200U +15%
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Zen+
|Model number
|N4120
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Celeron N4120 and Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Celeron N4120 and Celeron N4020
- Intel Celeron N4120 and Pentium Silver N5030
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Core i3 1005G1