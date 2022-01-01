Intel Celeron N4120 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 90% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 845 vs 444 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
445
Ryzen 3 3250U +87%
831
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1064
Ryzen 3 3250U +84%
1956
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1095
Ryzen 3 3250U +67%
1825
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2490
Ryzen 3 3250U +60%
3972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
444
Ryzen 3 3250U +90%
843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1531
Ryzen 3 3250U +2%
1569
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Zen+
|Model number
|N4120
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.94 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|700 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|192
|TMUs
|12
|12
|ROPs
|2
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|3
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
