We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3867U and N4120
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 10 months later
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +65%
2453
Celeron 3867U
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4120 and Celeron 3867U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 January 1, 2019
Launch price 107 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Kaby Lake R
Model number N4120 3867U
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4120 official page Intel Celeron 3867U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron 3867U or Celeron N4120?
