Intel Celeron N4120 vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 10 months later
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
165
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +157%
408
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120 +2%
1135
1111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +65%
2453
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
437
436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +62%
1352
833
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|N4120
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1