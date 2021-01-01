Intel Celeron N4120 vs Celeron 6305
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
34
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
91
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
36
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 6305 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 624 vs 442 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
440
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1049
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1118
Celeron 6305 +9%
1222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +12%
2493
2232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
435
Celeron 6305 +43%
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +27%
1476
1165
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|107 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|N4120
|6305
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|384
|TMUs
|12
|24
|ROPs
|2
|12
|Execution Units
|12
|48
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
