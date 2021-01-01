Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4120 or Celeron 6305: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6305 and N4120
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 6305 – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 624 vs 442 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120
1118
Celeron 6305 +9%
1222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +12%
2493
Celeron 6305
2232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +27%
1476
Celeron 6305
1165

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4120 and Celeron 6305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 September 1, 2020
Launch price 107 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Tiger Lake
Model number N4120 6305
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 UHD Graphics Xe G4 48

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 18x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 96 384
TMUs 12 24
ROPs 2 12
Execution Units 12 48
TGP 5 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4120
0.14 TFLOPS
Celeron 6305 +500%
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4120 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 -
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron 6305 or Celeron N4120?
