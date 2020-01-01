Intel Celeron N4120 vs Celeron J3455E
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 (laptop) against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
165
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
408
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120 +31%
1135
867
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2453
Celeron J3455E +1%
2485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120 +51%
437
289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +40%
1352
968
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|July 22, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4120
|J3455E
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|15x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Celeron N4120 or Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Celeron N4120 or Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Celeron N4120 or Intel Celeron N4020
- Intel Celeron N4120 or Intel Celeron J4025
- Intel Celeron N4120 or Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Intel Celeron J3455E or Intel Celeron J4005
- Intel Celeron J3455E or Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Celeron J3455E or Intel Celeron 3867U