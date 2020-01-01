Intel Celeron N4120 vs Celeron J4025
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4025 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
165
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
408
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1135
Celeron J4025 +19%
1353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +24%
2453
1979
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
437
Celeron J4025 +13%
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +42%
1352
949
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N4120
|J4025
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
