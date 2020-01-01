Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4120 or Celeron J4025: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4120 vs Celeron J4025

Intel Celeron N4120
Intel Celeron N4120
VS
Intel Celeron J4025
Intel Celeron J4025

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4025 and N4120
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4025 – 6 vs 10 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120
1135
Celeron J4025 +19%
1353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +24%
2453
Celeron J4025
1979
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4120 and Celeron J4025

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 November 4, 2019
Launch price 107 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N4120 J4025
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 29x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4120 official page Intel Celeron J4025 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4025 or Celeron N4120?
EnglishРусский