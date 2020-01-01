Intel Celeron N4120 vs Celeron N3060
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Newer - released 3 years and 10 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
165
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
408
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120 +78%
1135
638
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +262%
2453
677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120 +126%
437
193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +271%
1352
364
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|107 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Braswell
|Model number
|N4120
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|4
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
