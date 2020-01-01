Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4120 or Celeron N3350: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N3350 and N4120
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
  • Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +116%
2453
Celeron N3350
1135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +198%
1352
Celeron N3350
454

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4120 and Celeron N3350

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 August 30, 2016
Launch price 107 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Apollo Lake
Model number N4120 N3350
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.4 GHz
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4120 official page Intel Celeron N3350 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N3350 or Celeron N4120?
