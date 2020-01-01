Intel Celeron N4120 vs Celeron N3350
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120 +57%
165
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +141%
408
169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120 +40%
1135
808
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +116%
2453
1135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120 +61%
437
272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +198%
1352
454
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|107 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4120
|N3350
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1