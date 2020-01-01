Intel Celeron N4120 vs Celeron N4000
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
165
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
408
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120 +6%
1135
1066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +65%
2453
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4120 +4%
437
419
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +78%
1352
759
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|107 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N4120
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
