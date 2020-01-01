Intel Celeron N4120 vs Celeron N4020
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4120 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
165
Celeron N4020 +3%
170
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +37%
408
298
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1135
Celeron N4020 +9%
1238
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +42%
2453
1730
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
437
Celeron N4020 +6%
462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4120 +56%
1352
864
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N4120
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
