Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4500 or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

Intel Celeron N4500
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
Intel Celeron N4500
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and N4500
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 6 vs 25 Watt
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 3 integrated graphics: 0.54 vs 0.24 TFLOPS
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 707 vs 620 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500
720
Ryzen 3 3200U +151%
1809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500
1406
Ryzen 3 3200U +32%
1855
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500
2117
Ryzen 3 3200U +88%
3985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500
1176
Ryzen 3 3200U +28%
1510

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 11, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Zen+
Model number N4500 -
Socket BGA-1338 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 26x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 6 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 3
TGP 6 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3200U +125%
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron N4500
2. Intel Celeron J4125 vs Celeron N4500
3. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron N4500
4. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Celeron N4500
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 3200U
6. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
7. Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
8. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Ryzen 3 3200U
9. Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Celeron N4500?
EnglishРусский