Intel Celeron N4500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 608 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
455
Ryzen 3 3250U +85%
840
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
713
Ryzen 3 3250U +178%
1983
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1270
Ryzen 3 3250U +47%
1863
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1889
Ryzen 3 3250U +112%
4002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
609
Ryzen 3 3250U +22%
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1117
Ryzen 3 3250U +41%
1575
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|N4500
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.94 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|3
|TGP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|8
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1