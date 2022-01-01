Intel Celeron N4500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U VS Intel Celeron N4500 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3250U and N4500 Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt

Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 608 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 11, 2021 January 6, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Zen+ Model number N4500 - Socket BGA-1338 FP5 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 3 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 2 4 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 11x 26x L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 4.94 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 6 W 12-25 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 3 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1200 MHz Shading Units 256 192 TMUs 16 12 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 16 3 TGP 6 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 3250U 0.54 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400 Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 8