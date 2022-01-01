Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4500 or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Intel Celeron N4500
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
Intel Celeron N4500
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and N4500
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 608 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500
713
Ryzen 3 3250U +178%
1983
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500
1270
Ryzen 3 3250U +47%
1863
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500
1889
Ryzen 3 3250U +112%
4002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500
1117
Ryzen 3 3250U +41%
1575
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 11, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Zen+
Model number N4500 -
Socket BGA-1338 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.94 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 3
TGP 6 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3250U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Celeron N4500 or Core i3 1115G4
2. Celeron N4500 or Celeron N4020
3. Celeron N4500 or Core i3 1110G4
4. Celeron N4500 or Pentium Silver N6005
5. Ryzen 3 3250U or Core i3 1115G4
6. Ryzen 3 3250U or Ryzen 3 5300U
7. Ryzen 3 3250U or Core i3 1005G1
8. Ryzen 3 3250U or Pentium Silver N6000

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Celeron N4500?
Promotion
EnglishРусский