We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 with 2-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and N4500
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 6 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1034 vs 608 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500
455
Ryzen 3 5300U +146%
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500
713
Ryzen 3 5300U +556%
4675
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500
1270
Ryzen 3 5300U +91%
2421
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500
1889
Ryzen 3 5300U +437%
10135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500
1117
Ryzen 3 5300U +230%
3683
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Lucienne
Model number N4500 -
Socket BGA-1338 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 6 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 6 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Celeron N4500?
