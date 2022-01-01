Intel Celeron N4500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 6 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1094 vs 608 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
455
Ryzen 5 5500U +159%
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
713
Ryzen 5 5500U +900%
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1270
Ryzen 5 5500U +94%
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1889
Ryzen 5 5500U +603%
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
609
Ryzen 5 5500U +81%
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1117
Ryzen 5 5500U +338%
4895
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|N4500
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|2
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|6 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
