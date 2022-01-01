Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 4205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 447 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +20%
1270
1062
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +40%
1889
1349
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +35%
609
450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +30%
1117
862
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|N4500
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|16
|12
|TGP
|6 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
