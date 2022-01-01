Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron 4205U VS Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron 4205U We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4205U and N4500 Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later

Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 4205U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 447 points Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and Celeron 4205U

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 January 1, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Whiskey Lake Model number N4500 4205U Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1528 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics 610 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 2 2 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 11x - Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 6 W 15 W Max. temperature 105°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 610 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 900 MHz Shading Units 256 96 TMUs 16 12 ROPs 8 2 Execution Units 16 12 TGP 6 W 5 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Celeron 4205U 0.06 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page Intel Celeron 4205U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 12 Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2