We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.9 GHz Celeron 5205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5205U and N4500
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 5205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 581 vs 462 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron 5205U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +17%
1276
Celeron 5205U
1087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +35%
1900
Celeron 5205U
1407
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and Celeron 5205U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 October 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Comet Lake
Model number N4500 5205U
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 6 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS
Celeron 5205U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page Intel Celeron 5205U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 12
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

