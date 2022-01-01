Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron 5205U VS Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron 5205U We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.9 GHz Celeron 5205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5205U and N4500 Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 5205U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 581 vs 462 points Advantages of Intel Celeron 5205U Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and Celeron 5205U

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 October 1, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Comet Lake Model number N4500 5205U Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1528 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 2 2 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 11x - Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 6 W 15 W Max. temperature 105°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 900 MHz Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 16 - TGP 6 W - iGPU FLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Celeron 5205U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page Intel Celeron 5205U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 12 Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2