Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron 5205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.9 GHz Celeron 5205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 5205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 581 vs 462 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron 5205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
702
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +17%
1276
1087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +35%
1900
1407
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +26%
578
459
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +21%
1066
884
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|October 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N4500
|5205U
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|6 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|Intel Celeron 5205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
