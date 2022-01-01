Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron 6305
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 6305 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +3%
1270
1239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1889
Celeron 6305 +18%
2227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
609
Celeron 6305 +3%
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1117
Celeron 6305 +4%
1158
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|N4500
|6305
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|16
|48
|TGP
|6 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|-
