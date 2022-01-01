Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron 6305 VS Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron 6305 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6305 and N4500 Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 6305 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Newer - released 5-months later Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and Celeron 6305

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 September 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Tiger Lake Model number N4500 6305 Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 2 2 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 11x 18x Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1256K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 6 W 15 W Max. temperature 105°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1250 MHz Shading Units 256 384 TMUs 16 24 ROPs 8 12 Execution Units 16 48 TGP 6 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Celeron 6305 0.84 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 -