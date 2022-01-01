Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron J4005
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 442 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +13%
1270
1121
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +19%
1889
1593
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +37%
609
443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +35%
1117
828
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|December 11, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N4500
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|700 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|16
|12
|TGP
|6 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
