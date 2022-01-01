Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron J4025 VS Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron J4025 We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between J4025 and N4500 Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4025 – 6 vs 10 Watt

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 480 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and Celeron J4025

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 November 4, 2019 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake Refresh Model number N4500 J4025 Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics 600 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 2 2 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 11x 20x L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 4MB (shared) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 6 W 10 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 700 MHz Shading Units 256 96 TMUs 16 12 ROPs 8 2 Execution Units 16 12 TGP 6 W 5 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Celeron J4025 0.14 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 Memory Size 32 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page Intel Celeron J4025 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 6 Extended instructions - SSE4.2