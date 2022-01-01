Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron N3060
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 2.9x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 211 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +101%
1270
633
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +183%
1889
668
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +187%
609
212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +186%
1117
390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 10, 2016
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Braswell
|Model number
|N4500
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel HD Graphics 400
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|6 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|4
