We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N3060 and N4500
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 2.9x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 211 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +101%
1270
Celeron N3060
633
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +183%
1889
Celeron N3060
668
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +186%
1117
Celeron N3060
390
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and Celeron N3060

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 January 10, 2016
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Braswell
Model number N4500 N3060
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1170
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) HD Graphics 400

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel HD Graphics 400
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 600 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 6 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS
Celeron N3060
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page Intel Celeron N3060 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N3060 or Celeron N4500?
