Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron N3060 VS Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N3060 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N3060 and N4500 Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later

Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

2.9x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 211 points

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and Celeron N3060

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 January 10, 2016 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Braswell Model number N4500 N3060 Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1170 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) HD Graphics 400 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 2 2 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 11x - L1 Cache 32K (per core) 48K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 6 W 6 W Max. temperature 105°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel HD Graphics 400 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 600 MHz Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 16 - TGP 6 W - iGPU FLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Celeron N3060 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR3L-1600 Memory Size 32 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 25.6 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page Intel Celeron N3060 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 4