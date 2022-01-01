Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron N3350E VS Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N3350E We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350E. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N3350E and N4500 Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and Celeron N3350E

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 July 22, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Apollo Lake Model number N4500 N3350E Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1296 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) HD Graphics 500 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 2 2 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 11x - L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 2MB (shared) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 6 W 6 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel HD Graphics 500 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 650 MHz Shading Units 256 96 TMUs 16 12 ROPs 8 2 Execution Units 16 12 TGP 6 W 6 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Celeron N3350E 0.12 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 Memory Size 32 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page Intel Celeron N3350E official page PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 6