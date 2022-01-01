Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron N3350E
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350E. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +38%
455
330
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +182%
713
253
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1270
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1889
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1117
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|July 22, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4500
|N3350E
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|16
|12
|TGP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350E official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
