Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron N4000
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) integrated graphics: 0.24 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 620 vs 422 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +4%
454
435
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
720
717
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +35%
1406
1040
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +48%
2117
1427
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +45%
622
430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +48%
1176
795
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|December 11, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N4500
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|16
|12
|TGP
|6 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
